California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $30,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zendesk by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zendesk by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares in the company, valued at $110,134,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,545 shares of company stock worth $25,115,453. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $138.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.24. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.