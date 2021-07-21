State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $99.49 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of The Boeing worth $99,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

NYSE:BA opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.17. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.