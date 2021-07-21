Short Interest in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Rises By 29.0%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 618,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:STON opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.18. StoneMor has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneMor by 4,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.