Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $661,478.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,720 shares of company stock worth $41,485,978. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $102.26 and a 12-month high of $197.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.