Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 200 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after acquiring an additional 220,287 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 89,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

