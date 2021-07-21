Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 277.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,579,849 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

