Merit Financial Group LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.20.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 37.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

