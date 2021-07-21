Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,127 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

SPG opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

