Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,520.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,524.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,416.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.73 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

