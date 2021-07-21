Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $575.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00781329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

