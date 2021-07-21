Waves Enterprise (WEST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $208,751.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and $208,751.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00107085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00140906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.32 or 0.99993317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

