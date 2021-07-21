Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Sell

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

