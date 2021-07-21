Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of SRC opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.21, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

