United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($9.31) earnings per share.

Shares of UAL opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

