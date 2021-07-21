Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SEB Equities upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

