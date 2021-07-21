Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $24.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $608,850.00. Also, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $775,291. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.40.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

