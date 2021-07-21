$0.08 EPS Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on LASR shares. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $32.24 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 56,745 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 91,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

