Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years.

Shares of ALB opened at $187.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $192.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

