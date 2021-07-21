First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

First Busey has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. Equities analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

