State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 131,311 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,311 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $74,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,809,000 after purchasing an additional 262,330 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $142.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.56.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.