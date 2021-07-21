Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Invests $10.77 Million in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of HIW opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.