JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,560 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $453.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

