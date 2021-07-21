Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

