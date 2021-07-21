BMO Capital Markets Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.39.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,437.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $355,121,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

