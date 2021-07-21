Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,810,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,997,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $14,670,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAC stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

