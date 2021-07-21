Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 7,844 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 136,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.24. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

