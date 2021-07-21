Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,637,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $844,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,791,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

