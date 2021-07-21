Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 2,126 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $359.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.45.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.