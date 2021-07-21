Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 762,550 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiveRamp stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.14.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
