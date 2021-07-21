Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 762,550 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

