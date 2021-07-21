Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 981 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $668.42 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $622.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

