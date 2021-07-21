Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $3,948,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Crocs by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.