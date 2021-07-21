Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.42-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.59-0.65 EPS.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE ELS opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $82.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.