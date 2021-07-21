L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperformer rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Shares of LB stock opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

