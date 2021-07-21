Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.