SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.43.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,168,400. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

