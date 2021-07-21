Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

