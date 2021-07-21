Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.79

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.43. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 51,290 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at about $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

