DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $525.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $540.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.00.

DXCM stock opened at $447.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.67.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,159,356. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

