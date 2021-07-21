First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $101.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in First Solar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,827 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

