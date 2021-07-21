SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

