CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%.

CCNE stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

