MMOCoin Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. MMOCoin has a market cap of $270,667.26 and approximately $3,304.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.