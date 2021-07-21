HTMLCOIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,525.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $15,525.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000116 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

