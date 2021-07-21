Caxton Associates LP Makes New $460,000 Investment in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPI opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $935.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

