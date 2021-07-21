Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $210.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Five Below by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Five Below by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $188.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.68. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

