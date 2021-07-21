KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Capitalization Tops $66.94 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $114.20 or 0.00362243 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $66.94 million and $1.48 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013467 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.27 or 0.00784344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,195,125 coins and its circulating supply is 586,205 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

