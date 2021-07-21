Short Interest in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Decreases By 28.0%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.78. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,299,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

