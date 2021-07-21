Brokerages Set Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Target Price at $12.60

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $453,000.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

