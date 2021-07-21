Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sleep Number Call Options (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,427 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 905% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 call options.

Shares of SNBR opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.41. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNBR. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 133.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $7,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.