Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Up 21.8% in June

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.29.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncorus will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Also, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $376,173.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,154 shares of company stock valued at $15,308,689.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 92.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

